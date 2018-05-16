We Will Take You By Surprise Come 2019 - Aggrieved APC Members Tell Buhari

Published:

Some members of the new Peoples Democratic Party in the All Progressives Congress have warned the ruling party against taking them for granted. Spokesman for the Alhaji Kawu Baraje faction of the nPDP, Timi Frank, on Tuesday dismissed the Senator Abdullahi Adamu faction, calling its members “mere noise-makers.”





Baraje’s faction last week petitioned the national chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, complaining about marginalisation. In the petition dated April 27 and signed by Baraje and Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the group gave the party seven days to meet with its members to settle their grievances.





"Today makes it seven days from the day our group brought this letter to the party. But as it stands, we’ve not got any response yet from them. As we have said, whatever we must have said in that letter, it is not an empty threat. If they decide to ignore us, so be it,” Frank said.





"But at the appropriate time, we are going to respond and make our position known to Nigerians based on what we have said. It is not just a mere threat, it is not just a mere ultimatum. But I will tell you clearly that we are meeting with our leaders and we are going to come up with a clear position on our next step if finally they don’t attend to us,” he said.





He also said, ”Kawu Baraje is not alone in that letter. He has the mandate of over 95 per cent of some of us that joined the nPDP into the APC that made victories possible in 2015.”

