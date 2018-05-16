We Have Recovered Loots Running Into Trillions Of Naira – Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday boasted that his administration has recovered trillions of naira stolen by those he described as people without conscience since coming into office in 2015. He said this in his address at the inauguration of the new headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) located at Jabi District in Abuja.





Buhari, who admitted that anti-corruption war is not easy to fight because it affects different branches of national lives also denied allegations that his government embarks on witch-hunts in the fight against graft. According to the President, under his watch, all Nigerians were now aware that corrupt officials would be held accountable, no matter how long it took.





He said has made the anti-corruption fight a major agenda throughout the journey of his national. He, however, called on other arms of government including the judiciary and legislature to collaborate with the executive on the current war against corruption in the country. Buhari said, “This is another milestone in our determined and collective fight against corruption.





"Throughout my journey in national service and since 2015, I have made a very conscious decision to pursue a vigorous fight against corruption in public life.“Since 2015, we have made significant progress in the fight against corruption. Everyone now knows that corrupt officials will be held to account, no matter how long it takes.





"We have recovered and are still recovering trillions of naira that were stolen in the past few years by people without conscience.“We are pursuing recoveries everywhere and are making sure that anyone who has been found culpable is made to answer for his or her crime under the law.“It is my hope and expectation that the judiciary, which is a critical stakeholder and partner in the war against corruption, would continue to collaborate with the Executive to bring corrupt people to book.”

