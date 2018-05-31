We Awaits Dino Melaye's Final "Porting" To Our Party...PDP

Published:





The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to news of Senator Dino Melaye dumping APC to join them.





According to reports, the controversial Kogi Senator who resumed plenary today decided to sit with PDP senators as against his regular APC side of the aisle.





Even though Senator Ben Bruce has officially welcomed Dino Melaye to PDP, the party's National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbodiyan says, this Morning Senator Dino Melaye crossed the aisle of the Red Chamber to the "Comfortable" and "People-Oriented" PDP side.





As a party, we welcome him and awaits his final porting to the Peoples Party.

