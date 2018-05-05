We Are Not In Aso Rock To Loot – Osinbajo

Published:





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to be honest with the people and there would be no room for the looting of the taxpayers money. He also noted that the current government was better than the previous government in the area of honesty with people’s money.





Osinbajo stated this at the inauguration of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinics in Ondo State, held at the International Event Centre, Akure, the state capital on Thursday. Osinbajo added that the administration would continue to improve the economic well-being of Nigerians, particularly the micro, small and medium scale business owners.





According to him, the Buhari’s administration is committed to ensuring that small business owners have opportunities to access loans to boost their businesses without passing through rigorous conditions unlike in the previous years. He said, "We are not going to steal people’s money, this is the difference between us and the previous government. This money doesn’t belong to us, it belongs to the people. The problem of Nigeria will reduce if we don’t steal money.





"We will hold ourselves accountable to the people of Nigeria, we will express our good leadership, it may be tough but we will move forward. They said we are arresting looters and we have not jailed anybody but we will continue to arrest and put them on trial.”In his remarks, the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said the MSME Clinics, inaugurated in the state was aimed at improving the economic well-being of the people and thus end poverty in the state.

