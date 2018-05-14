We Are Doing Everything To Win Back Our Former Governors, Supporters In APC – Secondus

Published:

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party is working towards convincing aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress to join its fold, as the 2019 elections draw closer. National Chairman of the party Prince Uche Secondus confirmed this on Sunday, saying the PDP would take every legitimate step to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari’s party next year.





Some members of the APC who joined the party from the PDP in 2015 openly stated last week that they were being marginalised by the party. ”Don’t forget that majority of those in the ruling party came from the PDP. They left us due to one disagreement or the other. These are eminent Nigerians who went to the APC, thinking that the APC would be a vibrant alternative and that those behind it meant well for everyone and the nation,” Secondus said.





“However, events of the past years have shown otherwise. So, we are meeting with everyone soon. We have met some and we will also meet others. The meetings don’t need to be formal. We have known ourselves before and these people know that we won’t deceive them. Whatever we promise to do, we will do. “Our former governors that left with their supporters are going to return to us. We will all come together to rebuild this damaged country.”





Source: Punch

