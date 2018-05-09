VP Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting

Published:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) inside the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Osinbajo stood in for President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently in London, United Kingdom where he is scheduled to meet with his doctor.





The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had on Monday in a statement said Buhari would on Tuesday begin a four-day medical trip to the United Kingdom.





Also present at the meeting, which started at about 11.00 a.m, was the Secretary to the Government of the Fedration (SGF), Boss Mustapha and the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno.





Others at the meeting are the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, cabinet ministers and some presidential aides.





