Veteran Singer Stella Monye,Son Arrive USA For Major Genital Operation

All is now set for the operation of the son of veteran female artiste Stella Monye who has genital problem.The young had a domestic accident about two decades ago that affected his penis.His mother has been trying for years to organise funds for the operation for years without any success.Fortune smiled on him early this year when veteran journalist Azuka Jebose mounted a solo effort to raise funds for the operation.At the end of the campaign, over N20m was raised.Mohammed and his mother arrived America early this morning for the operation .This was how Azuka Jebose posted the story on his social media handle"UPDATE:IBRAHIM: FINALLY THE JOURNEY BEGINS…“… Jebose, Please Thank Nigerians for making this possible…” Stella MonyeIn January, we, the people, from this status, powered a mega crowdfunding to help Stella Monye’s son, Ibrahim, pay for the surgery. Ibrahim had lived with pain since age 10. He is 28 years old. A freak accident severed his scrotum. Stella Monye, Nigeria’s beloved neo-soul super singer cried to us for help January 1st, using this platform to plead we saved her son and freed him from pain, misery, and agony. Her tears penetrated our hearts pulse. We felt her pain. We responded. We launched N35Million campaign to save Ibrahim. Every day was a response and a challenge. Four months after, we are about N10Million short of our goal, but the mother could no longer watch the pain of Ibrahim.Meanwhile, here in the United States, in concert with Stella Okosun, a registered nurse, we contacted the Urology Department of Medstar Washington Hospital Center. Stella and I anchored this part of negotiations and other medical logistics, for Ibrahim to be accepted by the Urologist. We got a Yes from the hospital after exchanges of Ibrahim’s medical records.So these hours, Stella and her only son, Ibrahim, are on their way to Washington D.C. Ibrahim’s first visit with the Urologist has been scheduled for next week.These happy moments were collective efforts of the Gra-Gra Crowd Funding people, the everyday people that gave their less that became instant more, we thank you: Nigerians that opened their purses, thank you, as we begin this journey of healing for Ibrahim. We thank Stella Okosun for her resilience and those daily telephone conversations. We thank the gracious staff of Urology Department of Medstar Hospital for their passion, care and wonderful assistance each time I called.I will not stop calling…special appreciations to an amazing mother,Stella Monye for her dedication to this journey, her energy, perseverance, determination and love for her son. We shall post pictures soon. Thank you and God bless. We must continue to be our own caregivers. The governments do not care about us. We pray for a successful surgery that would heal Ibrahim. Go Ibrahim, Go!!!!"