Nigerian actress Aisha Abimbola famously known as ‘Omoge Campus’ has been reported dead after battle with cancer.





CKN News gathered that the actress reportedly died of breast cancer in a Canadian hospital on May 15, 2018.





The shocking report was confirmed by fellow actress, Bisola Badmus on Tuesday evening.





Aisha Abimbola, who has been in the industry for over a decade, leaves behind her husband, children and siblings.

