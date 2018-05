Published:





The is the picture of the Mubi 2nd suicide bomber before the blast





A close look at the pattern of dress in this hot PERIOD of 42 degrees Celsius.





The Police is asking people to be vigilant.





A look at the picture reveals one of his hand in the john player JACKET probably holding the bomb button.





This picture was captured by CCTV camera before the blast in one of the shops.





The bomb blast left over 50 people killed and many more injured

Share This