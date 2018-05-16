Two Nigerians Shot Dead In South Africa Again

Published:

Two young Nigerians have been killed in South Africa, spokesman of the Nigeria Union in the rainbow nation Habib Miller has revealed. Francis Ochuba, who hailed from Ngodo community in Umnneochi Abia state and Chidi Ibebuike, a native of Uturu, also in Abia, are the latest victims.





Reports say number of Nigerians killed in athat area now 118 since February, 2016.“Ochuba, a property owner, was shot dead alongside his estate agent, a female South African on May 5. They were shot dead as they visited the tenant occupying Ochuba’s house to collect rent,” he said.





"The incident occurred in Central Johannesburg and Ibebuike was shot dead at the entrance to his house at Hazyview in Mpumalanga on May 13.“Ibebuike’s car was subsequently, snatched by yet-to-be identified gunmen.“Nigeria Union Chairman in Mpumalanga Province Mr. Amadi and other compatriots have reported the incident to the South African police authorities and investigation is underway.”





He also said, “The incessant looting and killings in the area, prompted 14 Nigerians to protest the injustice and the lack of police protection from the South African Police.“The 14 Nigerians were attested and had been detained since January 21 in Rustenburg.





"The extra-judicial killing of Nigerians in South Africa is, however, a stark contrast to the general goodwill and protection South Africans and their businesses enjoy in Nigeria.“There has been no record of looting of South African businesses in Nigeria.“While South African companies transfer billions of dollars in profit made from doing business in Nigeria, Nigerians in South Africa are sending body bags of murdered breadwinners back home to Nigeria to dejected families.”





Source: NAN

Share This