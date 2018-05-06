Two Herbalists Arrested For Fraud In Enugu State

Published:





Two suspected fraudsters, Akin Ogunsemi and Shina Fatola, who specialised in masquerading as herbalists to defraud unsuspecting members of the public, have landed in police net in Enugu.





According to report, the suspects are said to be indigenes of Ijebu Igbo in Ogun State. They were apprehended at Ukwuoji, Enugu, on May 1, 2018, by men of the police Anti-Cult Unit.





Items recovered from them are some fake foreign currencies, charms and other suspected shrine materials.

