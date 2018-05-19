Tunde Balogun Emerges New Lagos APC Chairman

Published:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos now has a new chairman in Tunde Balogun.





It was learned that new state executives were chosen based on affirmation by the delegates, as Chairman of APC Congress Committee in the state, Senator Uche Ekwuenife, had earlier said there would be no voting during the exercise.





Meanwhile, Alhaji Haddi Ametuo has emerged as the factional chairman of the party in Kogi. It was gathered that Ametuo emerged chairman at the APC parallel Congress held in Lokoja. He enjoys the support of the Audu/Faleke APC Political Organisation.





However, spokesman for Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Kingsley Fanwo, dismissed the report. The governor is backing Alhaji Ibrahim Ahovi for the position.

