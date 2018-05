Published:

General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Reverend Musa Asake has passed away in the early hours of Friday. CAN is the umbrella body of Christians in Nigeria.





The cleric’s family has yet to state the cause of his death, but some reports claim he died in Abuja after an illness.





“Yes, he died this morning. We are right now in the mortuary. I was with him yesterday (Thursday) in his house,” his brother, Jonathan Asake said.





Source: Punch

