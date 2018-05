Published:





Mavin records boss and award winning producer, Don Jazzy has come out to say the Nigerian entertainmnet industry needs more song writers because as it stands there are too many artists.





In a series of tweets, Don Jazzy said, 'I think what our industry needs now is more song writers. We have too many artists as it is.





He also said, actually the music industry has soooo many positions to fill other than being on stage. And I know some of you have the skills'.

