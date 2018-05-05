Thugs Invades Ekiti APC Governorship Primary, Ballot Boxes Destroyed

Published:





Suspected thugs have stalled voting at the ongoing governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State.





They attacked the ballot boxes and smashed it to the ground, emptying the ballot papers on the ground.





The security agencies, who were caught unawares, had a serious time as they tried to bring the situation under control.





The chairman of the Election Committee and Governor of Nasarawa State, Umar Al- Makura, is currently in an emergency closed - door meeting with all the aspirants.

