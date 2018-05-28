Three Men Exhumed Seven Year Old Girl’s Corpse, Cut Off Head For N5m

Published:

Police in Adamawa State yesterday said they had arrested three men for allegedly exhuming the body of a seven-year-old girl and cutting off her head for N5 million. The suspects are from Tashan-Baba village in Mapeo district of Jada Local Government Area. The three suspects, Yunusa Audi, Dauda Babale and Muka’ilu Ishaya, claimed that they were hired to get fresh human head for payment of N5 million.





The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Othman Abubakar, explained that the arrest of the suspects followed an intelligence report, received from a good Samaritan in the area on May 21. He said: “Immediately the report was made, the police went into action and arrested the three suspects. Police found fresh human head of late Blessing Johnson of the same village, in their possessions. The victim is a seven-year-old and died of natural causes.





She was buried at the village cemetery. Unfortunately, a day after her burial, one of the suspects, Muka’ilu Ishaya, a local butcher, dug her grave, brought out her body and severed her head for criminal purpose.





“The three suspects have confessed to the crime. They claimed to have been contracted by Mr. John Bakari of Karlahi village in Fufore Local Government Area of the state. Apparently, this Bakari asked t h e m to get f resh human h e a d f o r p a y – m e n t of N5 m i l – l i o n . B u t t h e y w e r e arrested in the process. Preliminary investigation has revealed that it was the butcher, Muka’ilu Ishaya, who was contracted by the two suspects, Yunusa Audi and Dauda Babale, for the job, which he obliged.





“The prime suspect knew that Blessing has just been buried, which made it easier for him to accept the deal of getting a fresh human head. Unfortunately, luck ran out on him, resulting in the arrest of the other two suspects.” The PPRO added that the principal suspect, Bakari John, of Karlahi village is at large, adding that the police were on his trail.

Share This