Those Against Your Re-Election Behind Daily Killings - Emir of Katsina Tells President Buhari

The Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabiru Usman says those against President Buhari’s second term bid were behind the killings witnessed in many parts of the country.





The Emir stated this when he received President Buhari who paid a condolence visit to his palace over the death of the Chief Imam of Katsina Central Mosque, Alhaji Muhammadu Lawal, 95, who died on Sunday.





"Those who don’t want you re-elected and who don’t want your government to succeed are behind the current killings ravaging the country. More than 80 per cent of these crises are being sponsored by individuals.





It is designed to discredit and bring down your government but they will not succeed. We will continue to pray for you and, therefore, urge Nigerians to join us in praying.” the monarch said.

