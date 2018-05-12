Supreme Court Upholds Bauchi Governor, Mohammed Abubakar’s Victory

Published:





Supreme Court on Friday, dismissed a petition against Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar.





Recall that Abdullahi Tanko Orlando earlier challenged the outcome of the 2015 APC Gubernatorial Primaries, taking it up to the Supreme Courts.





The Presiding Judge, Justice Utterle maintained among other things that one cannot bring pre-election matters after election.





The judgement of the case ST/854/2015 was delivered in favour of Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar.

Share This