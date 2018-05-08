Super Eagles Coach Bars Prostitutes From Camp Ahead Of Russia 2018 World Cup

Published:





Super Eagles media officer, Toyin Ibitoye, who revealed this on Monday, also added that the players were already aware of the development.“We know there are cute girls in Russia who will be all over the place to be around our players but they won’t get close because there will be strict resistance. Concentration is crucial at the World Cup and the coach is taking this seriously.”





Wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of the players who have been given approval to be with the players would also not go to the camp just anyhow and any day. “They can only come after match days when the players are relaxed. The training after match will be light and before the start of strategic work for the next game, that is the time WAGs will be allowed.





They can only visit and won’t be allowed to stay with the team,” a source said. Super eagles will compete with Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D of the forthcoming World Cup. The team will play three more international friendlies before the World Cup.

