Sultan Of Sokoto Urges Muslims To Watchout For Moon (Commencement Of Fasting)

Published:

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, felicitates with the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the forthcoming Ramadan, 1439 A.H.



The Council prays that Allah grant the Ummah the opportunity to maximise the benefits and blessings of the Holy Month.



Following the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1439 AH immediately after sunset on Wednesday, 16th May, 2018 equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1439 AH.



If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, His Eminence would declare Thursday, 17th May, 2017 as the first day of Ramadan. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Friday, 18th May, 2018 automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1439 AH.

The Council hereby enjoins the Muslims all over the Country to be on the lookout for the announcement of His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the commencement of the 1439 AH Ramadan fast.



In addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the (NMSC) who can be contacted for information and clarification are as follows:



S/N NAME PHONE NO. E-MAIL

1 Sheikh Tahir Bauchi 08032103733

08033058201 Sayyadibashir26@yahoo.com

Usmanusman9280@gmail.com

2 Sheikh Karibullah Kabara 08035537382

3 Mal. Simwal Usman Jibrin 08033140010 simwaljibril@yahoo.com

4 Sheikh Salihu Yaaqub 07032558231 Salihumy11@yahoo.com

5 Mal. Jafar Abubakar 08020878075 jaafaraabubakar@yahoo.com

6 Alh. Abdullahi Umar 08037020607 waziringwandu@yahoo.com

7 Prof. J.M. Kaura 08067050641 Jmkaura56@yahoo.com

8 Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar 08036509363 Baumar277@gmail.com

9 Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Al-Ilory 08023126335 habibelilory@ymail.com

10 Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere 08033881335 pgsouthwest85@gmail.com

11 Muhammad Rabiu Salahudeen 08035740333 muhammadrabiusalahudeen@gmail.com

12 Sheikh Abdur-Razzaq Ishola 08023864448

08051111063 hustaz@yahoo.com

sheikh@ al@abrartravels.com

13 Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Mayaleke 08035050804 jentleasad@yahoo.com

14 Dr. Ganiy I. Agbaje 08028327463

08057752980 Ganiy.agbaje@nasrda.gov.ng

gagbaje@yahoo.co.uk

15 Gafar M. Kuforiji 08033545208 kuforijiabdulwasiu@gmail.com

16 Prof. Usman El-Nafaty 08062870892 elnafaty@gmail.com

17 Mal. Ibrahim Zubairu Salisu 08038522693 zubairusalisu@yahoo.com

18 Dr. Usman Hayatu Dukku 0805 704 1968 udukku@yahoo.com

19 Imam Manu

Muhammad 08036999841 limaminmisau@gmail.com

20 Chief Imam of Yola Central Mosque 08035914285

21 Prof. Z. I. Oboh Oseni 08033574431 oseni@unilorin.edu.ng

wazzioseni@gmail.com

22 Nurudeen Asunogie D. 08033533012 hamdallah1999@yahoo.com

23 Sheikh Bala Lau 08037008805

08052426880 balalaujibwisnigeria@gmail.com

24 Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir 08065687545

25 Muhammad Nasir AbdulMuhyi 08065687545

08024333381 ustaznasirabdulmuhyi@yahoo.com

26 Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad 08023141752 aahmadimam@yahoo.co.uk

27 Muhammad Yaseen Qamarud-Deen 07032558231 info@bmics.com

28 Sheikh Lukman Abdallah 08037861132

29 Sheikh Sulaiman Gumi 08033139153 ssgummi@gmail.com

30 Sheikh Adam Idoko 08036759892 imamcentral@yahoo.com

31 Alh. Yusuf Nwoha 08030966956

08026032997 yusufnwoha@gmail.com

We wish all Nigerian Muslims and their counterparts all over the world happy Ramadan in advance.

Allahuma Baligna Ramadan ! Amin

Signed

Prof. Salisu Shehu

Deputy Secretary-General

Share This