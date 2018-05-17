Sultan Of Sokoto Directs Muslims To Begin Ramadan From Today

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared today, Thursday May 17th as the first day of Ramadan 1439 after Hijra.





He stated this in a broadcast in Sokoto, after sighting the New moon in Maiduguri, Damaturu, Gumel, Dutse, Minna and Sokoto and other locations.





He appealed to all devout Muslims to begin the Ramadan 1439 A.H on Thursday May 17th as Ramadan 1st in a month worship and to pray for a sustained peace and unity of Nigeria as well as inter-religious harmony.