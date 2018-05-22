Stop Deceiving The People Of Kogi - PDP Tells Bello

Published:

Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello’s claim that the huge loan the state is servicing is making it difficult to pay workers’ salaries promptly has been described as a ‘laughable’ story by the PDP in the state. “These loans were taken by the last two administrations and some of them were invested on projects that were never completed,” Bello’s media aide Kingsley Fanwo had said in a statement on Sunday.





“When you go out, you will see Kogi Hotels, billions of naira was collected for that project and it was not completed, and it is not adding any value to the state. “Also, the Kogi House in Abuja has gulped billions of naira, yet, it is not completed, not adding any value to the state.”





Reacting to this, the PDP, through its Director of Research and Documentation, Achadu Dickson, laughed off the claim, describing the present government of Kogi as a sinking ship that is looking for every excuse to hide its shame and failures.





The PDP said the Capt. Idris Wada administration in the state handed over N800 million to the present administration.





“While it is on record that Kogi State under Capt. Wada was the least indebted state in Nigeria, little wonder under the APC-led Federal Government administration it was to source N50 billion as bailout, which the Bello administration got but wasted N20 billion without paying the workers it was meant for,” he said.





“We make bold to challenge the APC administration to list projects it has initiated and completed in spite of the several billions of Naira it has received, aside from a tale of corrupt enrichment by few persons in the administration which can be verified from personal properties in and around the state as well as in Abuja,” he added.





“We, therefore, call on the present administration to remain silent if it has nothing worthy aside lies it can use in deceiving Kogi Citizens as it’s time no doubt has come to an end as can be observed from the fractionalisation within the party.”

