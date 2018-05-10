Stop Blaming Buhari Over Insecurity - Kalu Tells Governors

Published:





Former Abia state Governor Orji Kalu has called on Nigerian governors to use security votes to fight insecurity instead of blaming President Muhammadu Buhari.





Kalu made the call on Wednesday in Lagos state, saying that he gets angry whenever people blame Buhari for the rising crime rate in the country.





"The recipe is to solve insecurity is for the governors to stand up. I have been a governor before. They should use the security votes they have to fight against insecurity,” the governor added.





"As a state governor, I summoned the Commissioner of Police, I summoned the Brigade Commander at any time of the day and they must come for us to discuss security issues.





"I get angry when people keep blaming Buhari for everything. Look at Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, he is not calling anybody for anything. He is a good governor.





"Those governors who are complaining should do their job. They should put the security funds where they are supposed to be.”

