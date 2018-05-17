Soldiers Invades Police Station, Arrest DPO Over Killing Of Colleague

Published:





There was commotion along Ada George Road in Port Harcourt on Thursday morning as soldiers sacked the Rumukpakani Police Station, allegedly over the killing of their colleague by a policeman.





The murdered soldier, who was in mufti, was said to have been shot near the Police station by one of the policemen on duty.





According to Punch, the development forced a group of angry soldiers to storm the Police station and arrest the Divisional Police Officer and the murder suspect.

