Thursday, 17 May 2018

Soldiers Invades Police Station, Arrest DPO Over Killing Of Colleague

There was commotion along Ada George Road in Port Harcourt on Thursday morning as soldiers sacked the Rumukpakani Police Station, allegedly over the killing of their colleague by a policeman.

The murdered soldier, who was in mufti, was said to have been shot near the Police station by one of the policemen on duty.

According to Punch, the development forced a group of angry soldiers to storm the Police station and arrest the Divisional Police Officer and the murder suspect.

Abiola Alaba Peters

