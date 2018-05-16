Sir Shina Peters At 60: Opens Up On Afro-Juju Legacy

Published:

Afro-Juju music pioneer Shina Peters has unveiled on his 60th birthday that he wants to be remembered by his genre of music.





He said on Monday at a news conference that he welcomes people to play and learn juju music so that it will not die when he is no more.





The Afro-juju frontliner said, “I welcome and encourage more people to play what I am playing so that my music will not die when I am no more. I want to share my talent with others.





“I appreciate the upcoming musicians and I salute their courage. Music is not easy to play and they are all trying their best to come out with something out of nothing.”





The veteran also said people from “all tribes, students, old and young” identifies with his kind of music. This he said he “created” to “have an identity for myself.”

