Detained Shi'ites leader Sheik Ibraham El Zakzaky has finally appeared before a Kaduna Court charged with treason.Sheik El Zakzaky who was arrested in December 2015 after his members clashed with the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff has remained in the custody of security agents since then.His detention has led to several protests by his members in Abuja and other parts of the country.