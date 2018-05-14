Shi'ite Members Clash Again With Police Officers In Abuja

Published:

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) aka Shi'ites today clashed with officers of the Nigeria police force stationed at the federal secretariat, Abuja.





The Shi’ites were protesting against the continued detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, when they were confronted by police officers.





Apprehensive that the officers might stop their protest, the Islamic group members threw stones at policemen, destroying one of the police vehicles with plate number NPF246-7C.





A police officer was said to have sustained injuries during the clash. El-Zakzaky was arrested in December 2015 after some of his followers clashed with soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna state.

