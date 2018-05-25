Sex-For-Mark Scandal: Victim Says OAU Professor Was Her Mentor

Published:

Monica Osagie, the victim of the sex-for-mark scandal rocking the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, says the accused lecturer, Professor Richard Akindele, was her mentor.





In a recent interview, Monica said she and the accused lecturer started a good student-lecturer relationship when she helped him edit his book but later started to ask her out. She, however, said their relationship went sour after he made sexual advances towards her.





“We actually edited the book together. Then, the next thing he told me was, ‘Can you date me?’ I was like, ‘No.’ He was like, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘One, I don’t date lecturers, and secondly, you are more matured than I am. He kept calling me to ask if I was ready to accept his proposal. So, I decided to record our next conversation.”she said





Monica says she has suffered a lot of backlash since her audio conversation with the lecturer surfaced online.





“A guy came up to me at the bank and said, ‘Is this not the girl who harassed a lecturer?’ and he called me a prostitute. The security guard then had to push me away to go withdraw my money inside the bank.”





Osage, however, said rather than bow to intimidation, she is happy that she voiced out her experience.





“There is no work or education that is worth your dignity, I will keep saying that. I am actually happy I came out. I am helping many ladies that have gone through the same thing I have gone through, and most of them can’t talk about it. They are scared of coming out in public. But I know it happens everywhere, not just in Nigeria. For me, speaking up will bring more women to speak and eradicate what is happening around young women and older men.”she said





The school authority is at the moment investigating the allegation. The father of three daughters is an Anglican priest.





Source: CNN

Share This