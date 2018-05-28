Several Priests, Students Injured As Suspected Herdsmen Invade Seminary In Taraba

Published:





Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Monday attacked a minor seminary in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, beating two Catholic priests and shooting one in the leg.





According to reports, some students were injured and many cars destroyed during the attack. While the persons injured were said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Taraba, it was not yet clear if people were killed.





The Director of Caritas Nigeria, an agency of the Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Evaristus Bassey, revealed this to the Punch. He said,“Please Frs, pray for us. Our minor seminary in Jalingo has just been attacked by the Fulani, some students are injured, some cars destroyed, two priests beaten and one shot on the leg. They are currently receiving treatment at FMC.”

