Senate on Tuesday summoned the service chiefs over the illegal possession of firearms by non-authorised Nigerians.





Those invited include all military heads; the Director General of the State Security Service; Lawan Daura; and the Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali.





The motion was on the proliferation of dangerous firearms in Nigeria by Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC, Kaduna North).

