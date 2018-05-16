Senator Omo-Agege Finally Attends Senate Plenary

Published:

Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ovie Omo-Agege on Wednesday appeared before the Senate in plenary. The embattled lawmaker was seen signing the attendance register within the upper chamber.





Lawmakers are in a closed-door session which began shortly after President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, said the opening prayers. Omo-Agege who had vowed to attend the senate plenary on Tuesday, failed to show up.





The Senate on April 12, suspended the lawmaker over a “dissenting comment” on decision of the Upper Chamber on adoption of conference report on Electoral Act (2010) Amendment Bill.





Omo-Agege, however went to court to challenge his suspension and the court in its ruling, declared the action unconstitutional, saying that the Senate could not suspend a member beyond 14 days.





The Senate appealed the ruling but said in a statement that while it was waiting for a stay of execution, it would not stop the lawmaker from resuming plenary.





Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, of Federal High Court on May 10, held that while the National Assembly had the power to discipline its erring members, the premise on which Omo-Agege’s suspension was anchored was illegal.





He also ordered that the senator be paid all his allowances and salaries for the period he was illegally suspended.

Share This