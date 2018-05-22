Senator Omo-Agege Appears Before National Assembly Panel Over Mace Theft

Published:

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC-Delta Central) on Monday appeared before a joint Senate and House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating the invasion of the Senate and snatching of its mace.





The incident happened on 18 April, 2018. The committee had last week invited Omo-Agege and Senator Ali Ndume over their alleged roles in the attack on the Senate. Omo-Agege, on Monday, however dragged the National Assembly to court to stop the investigation.





Chairman of the committee, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, while announcing the summons last Tuesday, had noted that testimonies given by various security personnel at the National Assembly Complex before the panel had implicated both lawmakers.





The panel had however shifted the hearing to Tuesday following an extended session held by the Senate last Wednesday for consideration and passage of the 2018 Appropriation Bill.





Ndume had confirmed receipt of the invitation when contacted by reporters last Wednesday and declined further comment.





And on his part, Omo-Agege said he would appear before the panel, though he had taken the legal step to stop the probe.

