Senate To Discuss Omo-Agege Suspension Next Week

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi, has said that lawmakers would discuss about matters arising from the suspension of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on Tuesday.





Omo-Agege (APC-Delta Central) had vowed to resume plenary next week despite the Senate’s appeal to a High Court’s nullification of his suspension. Speaking to Punch, Abdullahi said he could not confirm if the senator could resume or not.





He said: “There is an appeal against the judgment, according to media reports. But I cannot be speaking for the Senate and reply on what was reported, I must get the facts from the relevant people within the institution.





“Now, I am not in Abuja. I’ve been asked and I said no, until we resume. When we resume on Tuesday, whatever facts are there, we are going to get the facts and we will be able to know what is happening.”

