Senate Considers Buhari’s CBN Board Nominees One Year After Names Were Submitted By President

The Senate on Wednesday considered a request by President Muhammadu Buhari for legislative confirmation of five nominees as members of the board of the Central Bank of Nigeria. The President wrote to the Senate to confirm the appointments over one year ago.Buhari had, in March 2017, sought Senate’s approval for the appointments of Prof. Ummu Ahmed Jalingo (North-East),Prof. Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko (South-East),Prof. Mike Obadan (South-South),Dr. Abdu Abubakar (North-West)And Adeola Adetunji (South-West) as CBN board members. Considering the request on Wednesday, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, referred the request to the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, which will screen the nominees and mandated it to report back in two weeks.Lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, had, at the plenary on May 9, 2018, raised a point of order to urge the Senate to lift the embargo on executive appointments and confirm the Buhari nominees for the board of the CBN.