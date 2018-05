Published:

Common sense senator, Ben Bruce has said the Nigerian Senate is not the same without embattled Senator, Dino Melaye who has been facing legal and health issues lately.





According to Ben Bruce, 'I want @dino_melaye to come to the Senate on Wednesday even if he is on crutches. The @NGRSenate is not the same without Dino! We miss him. I know he is on crutches but I want him to come on Wednesday and I will stand with him'.

