SDP Explain Why Its National Deputy Chairman Was Suspended

Published:

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspended its National Deputy Chairman, Abdul Ahmed Isaq, for 10 months from the party for anti-party activities and financial misappropriation. This was disclosed in a statement by the SDP ward chairman of Badarawa/Malali, Kaduna, Yunusa Sani Mohammad.





He said: “The leadership of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Badarawa/Malali Ward has suspended the party National Deputy Chairman, Abdul Ahmed Ishaq based over anti-party activities and financial misappropriation. “His suspension from his ward was ratified by all the Ward’s Executives (Excos) presented at the last Ward Exco’s meeting.





“Abdul Ahmed Ishaq is expected to stay away from any activities of the party for the period of ten (10) months from 29th of May, 2018. “The leadership of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Badarawa/Malali Ward appeal to all stakeholders of the party, both at the ward, local government, State and National level to see his suspension as part of the beauty of democracy since is in line with our party’s constitution.





“The Ward Chairman Comrade Yunusa Sani Moh’d who signed the suspension, said he hope to meet the National Working Committee of our party soon with all valid documents and other petitioners.





“His suspension has shown the level of internal democracy, discipline and respect for constituted authority, at all level in our great party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Our party strongly believes in the rule of law, zero tolerance to corruption and impunity.”





