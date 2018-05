Published:





A SARS officer was killed just 10 days after his traditional wedding.





Michael Maji a.k.a Mike SARS got married in Khani, Rivers state to his pregnant fiancee. 10 days later, he was gunned down by suspected assassins in his in-laws' community, the same village where he did his traditional wedding.





He is survived by his wife who is carrying their unborn child.





