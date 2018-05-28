Saraki, Health Workers’ Leadership To Meet Again Today

Published:

Senate President Bukola Saraki will today Monday meet with the leadership of the striking Joint Health Sector Unions. Saraki had met with leaders of the unions on Thursday, when he listened to their grievances and demands.





During his meeting with the JOHESU leadership, led by its Chairman, Comrade Biobelemonye Joseph, Saraki pledged that the Senate would ensure that the right thing was done to end the strike.





He also met with the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole and the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, on Friday, to hear their own side of the issue, with a view to ending the strike and making the nation’s hospitals functional once again.





According to Saraki’s media aide, the meeting would hold in his office at 3pm.





“If it is true that government has improved on its offers to JOHESU, it will be desirable for the health workers to also stretch out a hand of fellowship in good faith to meet the government mid-way and accept the offer, so that we can finally resolve this matter and have a win-win situation for the union, the government and the Nigerian people who make use of our public health institutions,” he said in a statement.

