Rochas Okorocha Expresses Worries Over Nigerian Democracy

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has expressed worry over how democracy is practiced in the country. Okorocha who spoke at an interactive session with newsmen to mark the 2018 Democracy Day in Owerri, capital of the state, lamented ethnic and religious sentiments in the country.





According to him, Nigeria’s democracy is controlled by sheer sentiment anchored on tribalism, geographical and religious backgrounds.





“We do not see democracy as it should be. Here, the Boko Haram sect and Hausa/Fulani herdsmen continue to torment us and we have not come together to fight these monsters,” the governor said.





“Some people see the Boko Haram issue and that of the Indigenous People of Biafra as Hausa and Igbo affairs respectively but this perception cannot help us.”

