Rivers Lawmaker Dies During Early Morning Workout

Published:

The lawmaker representing Obudu Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon. Steven Ukpukpen, on Wednesday morning slumped and died during a workout. The incident happened at 7am along Moore Road in Calabar.





Ukpukpen was said to have been rushed to a nearby Navy Clinic, but medical officials on duty said he was in a critical condition and therefore directed that he should be transferred to another hospital.





He was confirmed dead by medical officials in a private hospital where he was later taken to. The Anatomy Unit of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, where he was thereafter taken also certified him dead.





Reacting to the development, Speaker of the CRHA, Mr. John Gaul-Lebo, said he was in shock over the development. Gaul-Lebo, who was in a meeting with the family of the deceased as of 11.51am, said the House would later issue a statement over the death of the lawmaker.

Share This