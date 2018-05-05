Rejection Of W/Bank Loan: El-Rufai Rains Curses on Shehu Sani, Two Other Senators

Published:





Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai has rained curses on the three Senators representing Kaduna for their roles in the National Assembly’s rejection of $350 million world bank loan.





El-Rufai noted this on Friday at the official handing over of party flags to the candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the local government elections into the 23 local government area at the Kaduna township stadium.





According to the governor, “They [Senators] are useless representatives who are against the approval of the loan, such that the school, roads, hospitals and other good projects started in the state are not completed.





"Today, there are no enemies of Kaduna State like Suleiman Hunkuyi, Shehu Sani and Danjuma Laah, may God punish then and pay them back with their intentions.”“May God punish them and pay them back with their intentions.”





The three Senators Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi (Kaduna North), Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) and Danjuma Laah (Kaduna South) were unanimous in their rejection of the loan for the state for various reasons.

