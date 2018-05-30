Recruitment:FRSC Records Over 10,000 Applications In Two Days

Published:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has said it has received over 10,000 applications from applicants at the back end of its recruitment Portal since it was opened two days ago.



Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem who made this known on Tuesday in Abuja, refuted rumour going round that the Corps recruitment site crashed few hours after it went live.



Reacting to an online media report, Kazeem said the Corps was much disturbed about the publication, perhaps, for the sake of a few complaints from people that could not get through either as a result of congestion or network.



He said: “We even learnt that contrary to instructions, some applicants are using hand-held phones instead of computer, Daily Post left out the experience of thousands of applicants that are getting through second per second which we are monitoring at our situation room created mainly for recruitment purposes.



“Contrary to the speculations, we are pleased to inform you that the site has been stable with thousand applicants already acknowledged on the database.



Furthermore, there is need to state categorically that there is a dedicated site for the recruitment (www.recruitment.frsc.gov.ng) which is totally different from the FRSC official website (frsc.gov.ng) which so many applicants are using.



“For the avoidance of doubts, we have received more than 10, 000 successful applications from applicants within one day and a half window, specifically about 6000 today from our back end,” he said.



The FRSC spokesman added that applicants should endeavour to call our toll free number 122 , 08077690361, 08077690362 or send an email to recruitment@frsc.gov.ng whenever they encounter any hitch.

