Real Madrid Wins 13th Champions League Trophy...Beats Liverpool 3-1 In Kiev

Real Madrid have become European champions for the 13th time by beating Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev, thanks to a brilliant goal by Gareth Bale and a shambolic performance by Loris Karius in the Liverpool goal. Not only did the Spanish side extend their record of overall European Cup wins, they also became the first side to win a hat-trick of titles in the Champions League era.



Liverpool’s much-vaunted attack was left without Mohamed Salah for most of the match after he suffered a shoulder injury.



Real, who also made it four wins in five seasons, took the lead when Karius threw the ball out, allowing Karim Benzema to stick out a leg to send the ball into an unguarded net. Sadio Mané equalised but Bale, on as a substitute, scored a magnificent overhead, before Karius fumbled in another effort by the Welshman.





For Jürgen Klopp, it was a sixth consecutive defeat in a major final, and his third with Liverpool, following the 2016 League Cup, lost on penalties to Manchester City, and the same season’s Europa League, when Liverpool led Sevilla 1-0 at half-time but succumbed 3-1.



Real now have sixth more wins than the next most successful team, Milan. Bayern Munich were the last club to win a hat-trick of titles, their run from 1974-76 following a similar run of success by Ajax.



Next season Real will set out in pursuit of a fourth straight crown, a feat only achieved by their predecessors at the Bernabéu, who won the first five European Cups, from 1955-56 to 1959-60.

