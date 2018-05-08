RCCG Member Vows To Petition Pastor Adeboye, Says Osinbajo Is A Disgrace

Published:





A member of the Redeemed Christian Curch of God RCCG says he will be petitioning the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor E.A Adeboye for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to be removed as a pastor in the church, saying the Vice President has become an embrassment to the church and Christians in Nigeria.





According to the twitter user, the APC used Osinbajo to gather votes from Christians in 2015 and have since abandoned Christians. He accused Osinbajo of being quiet despite all the attacks carried out against Christians and churches.

Share This