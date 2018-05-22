RCCG Mandates Couples To Undergo Genital Reproductive Test

Published:

There is a viral memo from the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye, instructing intending couples to undergo genital test.





The letter states that intending couples are to undergo genital reproductive test in order to curb the rate of marriage crashes.





According to the letter, the cases of undeclared genital/ reproductive status in marriages is breaking a lot of homes, hence, the need for this test. It read:





“The Mission Authority has observed the recurrence of cases of marital crisis result resulting from falsehood, especially in the case of undeclared or unconfessed reproductive/genital status.





We have the directive of the General Overseer to instruct all the Mission’s outpost that forthwith, premarital medical examination for intending couples should also include genital test.





Further, Provinces are requested to register with particular (trusted) Government Approved Hospital for the various pre-marital medical examination for intending couples.”

