Rare Photos Of Obasanjo, Atiku All Smiles At A Function In Lagos

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, were all smiles at a function they both attended in Lagos earlier today.



The politicians were guests at the symposium tagged "Leadership and the future of Nigeria” to mark the 10th anniversary of the late Sen. Abraham Adesanya, which held at the Muson Centre in Lagos.

Atiku served as Vice-President under Obasanjo’s administration for two terms, before their relationship reportedly went sour after Atiku failed to support his third term bid.



Obasanjo has vowed to work against the actualization of Atiku's dream to become President.



