Ramadan: Atiku Urges Muslims To Pray For Nigeria’s Unity

Published:

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on Muslims to use the Ramadan fast to pray for the nation’s unity. Atiku made the call in a statement Thursday, as Muslims globally, start fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.





The former vice president, described Ramadan as a time of recompense, piety and separation from sin. He thus called on Muslims to sacrifice and pray to Almighty Allah who made Ramadan a blessing for them.





According to him, the holy month of Ramadan was an avenue for every Muslim to reflect on the past, with a view to seeking forgiveness from Allah.





He noted that “the 29 or 30 days of fasting should be dedicated to moving closer to Almighty Allah. We all have to pray for the progress and economic recovery of the nation.





“As a Muslim, I believe so much in prayers, especially the ones offered during Ramadan because this is a period of purification when a Muslim is expected to, more than ever before, show piety in all areas of life.





“So, any prayer offered at such period is always acceptable as the Almighty Allah is merciful and benevolent.”

Share This