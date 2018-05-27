PTAD Suspends 24,021 Ghost Retirees From Pension Fund

Published:

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate has suspended 24,021 retirees from the payroll of the Federal Government.



It was gathered that the suspension, which took place in April, led to a reduction in the amount paid as monthly pensions by the Federal Government.



PTAD is the government agency in charge of the pensioners under the Defined Benefits Scheme.



The agency noted, “Payment between March and April dropped due to the suspension of 24,021 pensioners that did not come forward for the verification between 2015 and 2018.”



In its monthly report to the Ministry of Finance, the directorate mentioned some of the key achievements and performance on its pension payments for April.



After it concluded its nationwide verification of federal retirees, PTAD had earlier stated that it added 7,969 civil service pensioners to its payroll to receive monthly pension payments.



[READ ALSO] N17bn bribe: Okonjo-Iweala, aides loaded budget with own projects, says Gbajabiamila



It noted that these pensioners were verified in the South West and North Central in Q4 2017 and have been paid their March 2018 pension.



The directorate said the addition of this group has improved the economic livelihood of pensioners who have been deprived of their rights for a long period.



Before this addition, PTAD said over 19,500 verified civil service pensioners from the North-West, South-East, North-East and South-South had been reinstated and paid their arrears.



Also ongoing, it added, is the computation of benefits for over 5,000 verified civil service pensioners.



PTAD said this would conclude the “payrolling” of all verified civil service pensioners.



The directorate stated that in January 2018, the Civil Service Pension Department paid N2.215bn to 111,525 pensioners, 219 retired permanent secretaries and heads of service.



It added that N2.216bn was paid in February, and N2.216bn was paid in March.



For the Parastatals Pension Department, which started verification of defunct and privatised agencies in Q4 2017, it added that 98,259 pensioners were paid monthly pension of N4.097bn in January 2018 and that for the month of February, N4.134bn was paid to the pensioners, while N4.117bn was paid in March.



For pensioners verified in Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 under the Parastatal Pension Department (FHA, NNN, NICON, Nigerian-Re, DSC & NITEL/Mtel) the directorate stated that the accurate computation of their benefits is currently being done.



“Over 30,000 pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme, who had yet to be payrolled over the years have been cleared and added to PTAD payroll post verification of the civil service, police, customs, immigration and prisons pensioners across the country,” PTAD stated.

Share This