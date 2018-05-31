Prove Your Bribery Allegation Against Us - Senate Replies Jega

Published:





The Senate on Wednesday condemned comments made by former INEC Professor Attahiru Jega that members of the national assembly are notorious for bribe taking. Jega, who chaired the commission during Nigeria’s general election in 2015, had alleged that lawmakers heading committees were more notorious for bribe taking.





He made the allegation on Monday in Abuja while delivering a lecture titled, “Peace building and good governance for sustainable development in Nigeria".“Members of the National Assembly engage in bribe taking when they pursue committee works and oversight and I wonder what is happening with intelligence and investigative responsibilities of security agencies in policing our National Assembly,” he said.





In reaction to the allegation, a lawmaker from Bauchi Central Isah Misau noted that Jega’s comments were unacceptable. He expressed surprise that the university professor even made the allegation in the presence of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.





On his part, Senator Saraki informed the Senate that other lawmakers had also approached him over the same issue. He said such statement does not encourage the fight against corruption. Saraki said, “On the Point raised by Senator Misau, myself and Mr Speaker were at the programme and we were very embarrassed by such comments.





"We all know that all of us are committed to the fight against corruption; to say what he has said is to suggest that every member of the National Assembly is part of this, or even those that are not part of this are colluding in this action which is far from the truth.”





"I think Professor Jega, as somebody who is respected, should come out and name these kinds of members that he is aware of but if he cannot, he should not come and make such statements.





"Going forward, all distinguished and respected Nigerians should know that if there are cases like this, they should name these people and see what the institution will do to rectify the problem.”

