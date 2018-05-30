President Buhari Will Hand Over Power To PDP On Next Democracy Day - Uche Secondus

Published:

National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, says he is very certain that next year democracy day, President Buhari will hand over power to PDP. In a statement released and signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, Secondus said Nigerians are anxiously looking forward to the opportunity to dispense the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) and bring PDP back to power. The statement in part reads





“If Democracy must survive in our country we must do away with APC and Nigerians are ready and willing to do just that because they cherish democracy as the best form of government.





Going by their poor record of performance in the last 36 months, and the determination of Nigerians to put the country in the right footing, this is the last Democracy Day this President will mark. Their agenda now is to intimidate, harass and scare opponents to create a Police state with the aim of turning the country into one party state but it must be resisted by Nigerians who passed similar road before and came out victorious.





The next Democracy Day May, 29, 2019 which Nigerians and indeed all lovers of democracy are anxiously looking forward to would be the smooth transition from confusion and purposeless governance to real democracy which the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is returning to gift to the Nation” he said

